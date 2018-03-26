How to filter unknown senders in iMessage on iPhone and iPad

Along with the wide-ranging functionality of iPhone, iPad and other devices comes a downside, information overload. Follow along for how to use a simple filter to automatically weed out SMS and iMessages from unknown senders.
AirPods
SMS and iMessages can build up fast on iPhone and iPad. Luckily there’s an option built-in to iOS that allows you to filter out unknown senders into a separate tab.
You also won’t receive any notifications for anyone that isn’t a saved contact.
How to filter unknown senders in iMessage
- Tap on Settings
- Swipe down and tap on Messages
- Swipe down to the bottom and tap on the toggle for Filter Unknown Senders
Now you’ll have two tabs in the Messages app, one for Contacts & SMS and one for Unknown Senders.
For more help getting the most out of your Apple devices, check out our how to guide as well as the following articles:
- How to save webpages as PDFs and annotate on iPhone & iPad
- How to protect your iPhone data with privacy controls built in to iOS 11
- How to compose 2:1 video in Final Cut Pro X that’s better formatted for today’s smartphones [Video]
- How to wirelessly charge your AirPods case for about $10 in 3 easy steps
- How to easily change the color of individual folders in macOS [Video]
- How to find a lost iPhone even when it’s set to vibrate/silent
- How to check your iPhone’s warranty & repair coverage
Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: