How to filter unknown senders in iMessage on iPhone and iPad

Along with the wide-ranging functionality of iPhone, iPad and other devices comes a downside, information overload. Follow along for how to use a simple filter to automatically weed out SMS and iMessages from unknown senders.

SMS and iMessages can build up fast on iPhone and iPad. Luckily there’s an option built-in to iOS that allows you to filter out unknown senders into a separate tab.

You also won’t receive any notifications for anyone that isn’t a saved contact.

How to filter unknown senders in iMessage

Tap on Settings Swipe down and tap on Messages Swipe down to the bottom and tap on the toggle for Filter Unknown Senders

Now you’ll have two tabs in the Messages app, one for Contacts & SMS and one for Unknown Senders.

