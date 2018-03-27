Apple puts new 9.7-inch iPad to the test in ‘Homework’ ad [Video]

Following the announcement of a new education-focused iPad and a slew of new software features, Apple has shared a new video of the iPad in use by students. The ad, cleverly entitled ‘Homework,’ follows a group of students as they put the new $329/$299 iPad to test…

Sylvania HomeKit Light Strip

Apple today introduced a new 9.7-inch iPad with Apple Pencil support. The device is priced at $329 for consumers and $299 for schools. The company also introduced a new ClassKit framework, a new Schoolwork app, and is bringing its Classroom app to the Mac.

Read more about Apple’s education announcements at the links below:

Keep up with our coverage from inside the event today in our live blog right here and watch the video below: