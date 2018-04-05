Case-Mate launches 9W Qi Power Pad wireless charger with convertible stand for iPhone, introductory 10% off

Along with mophie releasing its new wireless charger today, Case-Mate is out with its own take as well. The new Power Pad can be used with or without its stand, offers up to 9W of power, and comes in black and white.

There’s a good amount of stand-style Qi chargers on Amazon, but not many from major brands, and even less that work standing up as well as laying flat.

With Case-Mate’s Power Pad you can also opt to wirelessly charge your iPhone in portrait or landscape when using the stand. The stand functionality and flexibility is no doubt valuable, especially when trying to use your device while it’s charging.

Here are some of Power Pad’s highlights:

Convenient soft LED light indicator confirms your device is charging.

Removeable iPhone shaped charging pad allows for simple lay-flat charging. Simply place charging pad in included stand for viewing mode.

Slip resistant racetrack shaped ridge to easily guide your device to perfect placement every time.

Base grips on the bottom of the charging pad prevent movement when placed on smooth surfaces.

Minimalist Apple-esque design is versatile and functional.

Power Pad delivers the maximum 7.5W that iPhone 8 and X support and 9W for Android devices like Samsung smartphones.

Better yet, Case-Mate is offering its new Power Pad with an extra 10% instant coupon on Amazon, bringing the price to right about $40. You can also opt for the Power Pad without the stand and save a few bucks.

Included in the box is a 5 foot power cable, 18W power adapter, Power Pad, stand, and stand riser. With all this and a 2-year warranty, it looks like Case-Mate is set to give mophie’s Charge Stream+ a run for its money.

If $40 still sounds like more than you’d like to pay for a wireless charger there are some other great options on the market. Anker offers a solid choice for $26, while RAVPower offers a 7.5W model for $30. We reviewed this $34 dual wireless charger and found it to be a great value.

We’ll also have reviews coming soon of Aukey’s $30 range offerings as well!

