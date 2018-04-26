Dropbox Paper now lets you ‘templatize’ docs into standardized templates for streamlining workflows

Dropbox is out today with an update that’s bringing the option to create templates with its popular Dropbox Paper software. The collaborative and creative focused software is getting this new feature on both its iOS app and the web.

AirPods

Last year, Dropbox Paper saw a host of solid upgrades ranging from an offline mode, an new UI, new tool integrations, and an API.

Now, the service is releasing the ability to quickly and easily make templates to standardize and streamline workflows. Dropbox says that this has been one of the most requested features from its users.

Creating a template is simple: Open any doc, and you can “templatize” it with just a couple clicks. Want to create one from a blank doc? Just click Create with templates on Paper Home. Once you’ve created your template, make any adjustments, and they’ll be automatically saved. You can even add placeholder text to help people better understand what information they need to fill in. From there, share the template with your team, and they can use it to create new docs. And if you want to collaborate on the templates themselves, you can give team members edit access.

Here are key benefits of the new templates feature:

Start docs quickly. Kick off projects without having to set up and format docs from scratch. You can even create new docs from templates on the go with the Paper mobile app.

Standardize forms. Make sure teams have all the info they need from the get-go by creating templates for commonly used docs like briefs and project timelines.

Streamline processes. Save everyone time by building a library of shared templates that anyone can use to start new docs or create their own customized templates.

The new template feature is available now on the web and with the Dropbox Paper iOS app.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: