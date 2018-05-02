Spotify now has 75 million paying subscribers, with a total of 170 million active users as of March

Spotify has been growing at a steady pace as it has been gaining more subscribers over time. Today, the company announced its first-ever earnings report as a public company.

During its earnings call, Spotify announced that it now has over 75 million paying subscribers (via Variety). This is up from 71 million subscribers the company announced back in February. If we split that evenly, Spotify is growing at roughly 2 million subscribers per month.

In terms of both paid and ad-supported users, Spotify had roughly 170 million monthly active users in March, equating to roughly 100 million users currently on a trial or not paying for the service.

Looking at Spotify’s biggest competitor, Apple Music last reported it had 40 million subscribers back in April, gaining roughly the same 2 million subscribers per month, give or take.

