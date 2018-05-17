iOS 11.4 beta 6 for iPhone and iPad now available

- May. 17th 2018 10:05 am PT

It’s only been a few days since the last beta, and now Apple has released iOS 11.4 beta 6 for testing. iOS 11.4 includes unreleased features like AirPlay 2 and Messages on iCloud. There’s also a new wallpaper for iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus. We’ll dig in to the new version and detail changes below.

New in iOS 11.4

Beta 1

  • Messages in iCloud has returned for testing after being included in iOS 11.3 beta and not the release
  • AirPlay 2 returns when used with tvOS 11.4
  • HomePod stereo support returns in beta, but requires unreleased HomePod beta firmware to work

Beta 2

  • HomePod stereo pairing (which didn’t work without HomePod beta) removed from beta 2
  • Includes (PRODUCT)RED iPhone wallpaper on iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus (sorry iPhone X users)

Beta 3-5

See our hands-on videos with beta 2 and 3 below:

New in Beta 6

At this point in the cycle, we don’t expect much beyond under-the-hood changes. Refresh for updates. Also share tips at tips@9to5mac or zac@9to5mac.com and on Twitter @9to5macand @apollozac.

