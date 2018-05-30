Apple TV lineup adds ‘Dickinson’ comedy with Pitch Perfect 3 star Hailee Steinfeld

Apple has placed a straight-to-series order for a new comedy show called Dickinson, starring Hailee Steinfeld.

As reported by Deadline, Apple has ordered a new straight-to-series comedy. The show will be written by Alena Smith, better known for The Affair and The Newsroom.

It takes viewers into the world of Emily (Steinfeld), audaciously exploring the constraints of society, gender, and family from the perspective of a budding writer who doesn’t fit in to her own time through her imaginative point of view. Dickinson is Emily’s coming-of-age story – one woman’s fight to get her voice heard.

The show will run for 30 minutes. It is currently unknown how many episodes Apple has ordered.

David Gordon Green, Ashley Zalta, Michael Sugar, Darlene Hunt, Alex Goldstone are all set to be executive producers for the show, along with Smith.

Apple has been attempting to grow its streaming video catalogue for quite some time now. It’s no secret that the company is heavily investing in original video content. Apple recently added Are You Sleeping?, as well as a series starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon.

The company also reportedly ordered a series called See from Steven Knight. Apple is working on another straight-to-series show, but in the drama genre from director Damien Chazelle, and an animated show with the producers of Bob’s Burgers.

Apple was reportedly working on a sci-fi based on the book trilogy Foundation, with producers from Altered Carbon, and most recently the company is said to be working on a reboot of Amazing Stories with Adam Horowitz and Edward Kitsis.

Apple’s services chief Eddy Cue spoke briefly about the upcoming video service back in March at SXSW, where he promised the service will focus on ‘great storytelling’ without giving away any surprises.

