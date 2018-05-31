Sketchy leak claims to show iPhone SE 2 screen protector w/ iPhone X-like notch

The iPhone SE 2 rumor train continues tonight. Leaker Sonny Dickson took to Twitter today to share an image that claims to show an iPhone SE 2 screen protector with a notch cutout…

Sylvania HomeKit Light Strip

There’s not a whole lot to the image as it simply shows the iPhone SE 2 screen protector next to an iPhone X screen protector. What we can see is that the iPhone SE 2 notch is considerably smaller than the iPhone X notch, as has been suggested by previous leaks.

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen an iPhone SE 2 depicted with a notch. iPhone case maker Olixar claimed earlier this month that the iPhone SE 2 will feature an iPhone X-like design. That report claimed the iPhone SE 2’s notch will be only 1.87cm wide, which is around half that of the iPhone X.

A separate report this month said that Apple itself is still undecided on the iPhone SE 2 design, but noted that it will feature Face ID support – something that was slightly unclear in previous leaks.

Screen protector leaks like this one should always be taken with a grain of salt as it’s very possible this screen protector was created based on the previous unverified iPhone SE 2 leaks.

Would you be interested in an iPhone SE 2 with a notch cutout? Let us know down in the comments!

iPhone SE 2 (left) iPhone X (right) screen protectors. SE appears to share the design, however smaller notch. pic.twitter.com/PCJaPkgAOR — Sonny Dickson (@SonnyDickson) June 1, 2018

Read more about the iPhone SE 2 in our full rumor roundup.

Related stories:

Subscribe to 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: