Sketchy leak claims to show iPhone SE 2 screen protector w/ iPhone X-like notch

The iPhone SE 2 rumor train continues tonight. Leaker Sonny Dickson took to Twitter today to share an image that claims to show an iPhone SE 2 screen protector with a notch cutout…
Sylvania HomeKit Light Strip
There’s not a whole lot to the image as it simply shows the iPhone SE 2 screen protector next to an iPhone X screen protector. What we can see is that the iPhone SE 2 notch is considerably smaller than the iPhone X notch, as has been suggested by previous leaks.
This isn’t the first time we’ve seen an iPhone SE 2 depicted with a notch. iPhone case maker Olixar claimed earlier this month that the iPhone SE 2 will feature an iPhone X-like design. That report claimed the iPhone SE 2’s notch will be only 1.87cm wide, which is around half that of the iPhone X.
A separate report this month said that Apple itself is still undecided on the iPhone SE 2 design, but noted that it will feature Face ID support – something that was slightly unclear in previous leaks.
Screen protector leaks like this one should always be taken with a grain of salt as it’s very possible this screen protector was created based on the previous unverified iPhone SE 2 leaks.
Would you be interested in an iPhone SE 2 with a notch cutout? Let us know down in the comments!
Read more about the iPhone SE 2 in our full rumor roundup.
Related stories:
- iPhone SE 2 render with iPhone X-style display now shown off from all sides, according to case maker
- Case maker Olixar believes iPhone SE 2 will feature iPhone X-esque design with slim bezels and notch
- Unlikely ‘iPhone SE 2’ with iPhone X design surfaces in new video
Subscribe to 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: