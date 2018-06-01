Telegram CEO thanks Apple for allowing it to ship first app update since March

As we reported yesterday, Telegram’s CEO said that Apple was blocking the company from releasing updates to the messaging service since Russian authorities deemed the app illegal. Now, Apple and Telegram have come to some sort of solution…

It’s unclear how Russia’s ban on the messaging app influenced Apple to block updates for Telegram globally. But whatever the issue was, it seems to be resolved now. Telegram CEO, Pavel Durov, shared in a tweet today a thank you to Tim Cook and Apple for allowing the company to release its first update since March.

This is a notable update as Telegram was a bit late to implementing changes needed as GDPR went into effect at the end of last month.

Here are the release notes for today’s Telegram update:

GDPR Update

Updated the registration process. If you live in the UK or EU, you must be 16 years or older to use Telegram.

When signing up for Telegram, you accept our Privacy Policy.

You can now stop updating your contacts and delete your synced contacts in Privacy & Security settings.

If you enabled link previews in Secret Chats, you can now disable them in Privacy & Security settings.

Thank you @Apple and @tim_cook for letting us deliver the latest version of @telegram to millions of users, despite the recent setbacks. — Pavel Durov (@durov) June 1, 2018

