9to5Toys Lunch Break: Best Buy Father’s Day Apple Sale, Beats Studio3 $215, Apple Watch Bands 20% off, more

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Best Buy Father’s Day sale has up to $350 off MacBooks, Beats Headphones, TVs, much more

Beats Studio3 with Apple’s W1 chip drop to $215 in various colors (Reg. $280)

Clockwork Synergy offers 9to5Toys readers 20% off its Apple Watch Bands for Father’s Day

Grab a Series 1 Apple Watch at up to $100+ off: 38mm for $149 or 42mm for $179

Save up to 25% when pre-ordering Hyper’s 5 new USB-C hubs for Apple’s MacBooks

Anker’s latest Amazon sale includes its latest speakers, dash cams, Lightning cables, more

Pocket Anatomy 2018 for iOS is now down to just $1 (Reg. $5)

MORE NEW DEALS:

VIZIO’s 65-inch 4K Smart UHDTV supports HDR10, streaming services, more: $600 shipped

NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:

Asus announces new VivoWatch BP sporting blood pressure tracking, 28-day battery, more

V-MODA’s upgraded Codex Edition Crossfade 2 Wireless Headphones, available now

