9to5Toys Lunch Break: Best Buy Father's Day Apple Sale, Beats Studio3 $215, Apple Watch Bands 20% off, more
9to5Toys Lunch Break delivers the best deals every day of the week at 12:30PM EST.
You’ll also find our daily coverage of the coolest new gear and gadgets from across the internet along with our New Toy of the Day, product reviews, giveaways and app sales. Head below for today’s top deals and most interesting new products in the world of tech and beyond…
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Best Buy Father’s Day sale has up to $350 off MacBooks, Beats Headphones, TVs, much more
Best Buy launches pre-WWDC Apple sale w/ deals on latest iPads, MacBooks, iPhone, more
Beats Studio3 with Apple’s W1 chip drop to $215 in various colors (Reg. $280)
Clockwork Synergy offers 9to5Toys readers 20% off its Apple Watch Bands for Father’s Day
Grab a Series 1 Apple Watch at up to $100+ off: 38mm for $149 or 42mm for $179
Save up to 25% when pre-ordering Hyper’s 5 new USB-C hubs for Apple’s MacBooks
Anker’s latest Amazon sale includes its latest speakers, dash cams, Lightning cables, more
Sabrent Mac Accessory sale at Amazon from $4: docks, USB hubs, chargers, more
iTunes launches 4K movie sale from $5, HD movie rentals $1, more!
Pocket Anatomy 2018 for iOS is now down to just $1 (Reg. $5)
- Magic Launcher Pro for iOS now matching 2018 low at just $1 (Reg. $3)
- EVOLAND 2 RPG for iOS/Apple TV gets first major price drop: $4 (Reg. $7)
- Upkeep your Mac’s hard drive with CleanMyMac 3 for $28 (Orig. $40)
- NBA 2K18 for iOS is now available for $6 on the App Store
MORE NEW DEALS:
VIZIO’s 65-inch 4K Smart UHDTV supports HDR10, streaming services, more: $600 shipped
Amazon 1-day Anker Headphones sale from $30: ZOLO truly wireless, in-ears, more
- Seagate’s Backup Plus 2TB USB 3.0 Hard Drive falls to $60 shipped (Reg. $80)
- Smartphone Accessories: 10W Qi Wireless Charging Pad $11 Prime shipped, more
- TP-Link’s 802.11ac Wi-Fi Range Extender falls to a new Amazon low at $25 (Reg. $45)
- Belkin Thunderbolt 2 Express HD Dock adds 4K, USB ports, more to your Mac for $150
- Amazon announces Fire TV Cube, an Apple TV competitor that controls your entire home theater
- Neato’s Alexa-enabled Robotic Vacuum drops to $400 shipped (Reg. $600), today only
- Monoprice takes up to 49% off select Z-Wave Plus smart home accessories from $19 shipped
- Take charge of your home theater: Logitech Harmony Elite Remote at $250 (Reg. $350)
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Spark Camera, SimCity 4, more
- Microsoft’s E3 2018 Sale now live: Game Pass/Live Gold $1, games from $17, more
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Monster Hunter World $39, Final Fantasy XV Royal $25, more
- Bring home a Philips Smokeless Indoor BBQ Grill at up to $120 off: $160 shipped
- Mad Max developer unveils new open-world shooter inspired by Stranger Things [Video]
- Quickly make the cuts you need w/ this Kobalt Table Saw for $179 (Reg. $299)
- Tenergy Solis Bluetooth iOS/Android Meat Thermometer drops to $40 for today only
- Car and Driver Magazine at rock-bottom pricing: 4-yrs. for $12 (Reg. $48+)
- Bella’s Single Serve Coffeemaker drops to $30 for today only (Reg. up to $80)
- Savile Row Men’s Leather Belts from $15 Prime shipped (multiple styles)
- Under Armour Summer Kickoff Sale has deals from $11 on polo shirts, training shoes, more
- Columbia Gear Up Sale updates your outdoor apparel with 25% off shorts, backpacks, more
- Eddie Bauer has deals from $7: t-shirts, shorts, outerwear, accessories & more
- PUMA Friends & Family Event: 40% off sitewide + an extra 20% off sale items
- Today only, J.Crew is taking 25% off your purchase + free delivery w/ deals from $11
NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:
Amazon Echo Look leaves invite-only beta period, available for all at $200 shipped
Asus announces new VivoWatch BP sporting blood pressure tracking, 28-day battery, more
V-MODA’s upgraded Codex Edition Crossfade 2 Wireless Headphones, available now
- Amazon Prime Day 2018 is rapidly approaching, here’s everything we know so far
- JVC updates Everio R camcorder lineup with floating 4K and 1080p models
- Hitman 2 just got leaked ahead of E3, here’s everything we know so far
- Mario Tennis Aces isfree-to-play this weekend, a full three weeks before its official launch
- Timbuk2 releases a new collaboration with Pheobe Dahl for the ultimate travel bag
- Cobra launches its latest Drive HD Dash Cams with prices starting at $140
- LG’s new projector sports 4K, HDR, and portability in a unique, mirrorless design
- Have you ever used Amazon’s Prime Pantry service? Why it’s time to start now…
- UpDesk launches Home, a $595 fully motorized standing desk
- Father’s Day 2018 Gift Guide for every budget: tech, grill accessories and more
- Top duffle bags under $50 for your next weekend getaway
- Microsoft unveils massive E3 sale: $50 off Xbox One X, $1 Xbox Live Gold, more
- Review: ECOVACS’ 901 Robotic Vacuum sports iPhone & Alexa control, laser mapping, more
- New leaks point at Fortnite coming to Nintendo Switch, here’s what we know so far
- Bose Noise-Masking Sleepbuds to be officially unveiled at special press event next month
- Return to Pallet Town in Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu!, coming to the Switch this Fall [Video]
- Bethesda unveils the new mysterious Fallout 76 game w/ official teaser trailer
- Toshiba/Amazon 4K UHD Fire TV Editions are now on sale, prices start at $330 shipped
- You don’t have to be a millionaire to own LEGO’s slick new 3,599-piece Bugatti Chiron
- May’s most noteworthy LEGO Ideas kits feature a walking dinosaur, Subaru WRX STI, more
- WaterField’s new leather Transit Case will finally get your glovebox in order
- LEGO Ideas unveils its latest crowd-funded set, the new brick-built Pop-Up Book
- The best summer furniture and decor ideas for under $100
- Xiaomi announces new Mi Band 3 w/ water resistance, larger display, and budget price tag
- LEGO debuts new Star Wars Original Trilogy BrickHeadz: Darth Vader & Stormtrooper
- Have a spring or summer event? Here are the top men’s suits under $100
- Wyze Cam launches the Pan,a $30 full-motion security camera with tons of features
- Amazon expands Whole Foods Prime benefits to 12 new states, now available at 365 stores
- The best gear and services to protect your kids from inappropriate content
- Intellivision to make a comeback with a console relaunch in 2018