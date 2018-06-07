9to5Toys Lunch Break: Best Buy Father’s Day Apple Sale, Beats Studio3 $215, Apple Watch Bands 20% off, more

- Jun. 7th 2018 9:30 am PT

View Comments

Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: TwitterRSS FeedFacebookGoogle+ and Safari push notifications.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

9to5Toys Lunch Break delivers the best deals every day of the week at 12:30PM EST. This includes price drops on all sorts of Apple products from iPad to MacBook and everything in between, as well as HomeKit gear, accessories of all kinds and so much more.

You’ll also find our daily coverage of the coolest new gear and gadgets from across the internet along with our New Toy of the Day, product reviews, giveaways and app sales. Head below for today’s top deals and most interesting new products in the world of tech and beyond…

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Best Buy Father’s Day sale has up to $350 off MacBooks, Beats Headphones, TVs, much more

Best Buy launches pre-WWDC Apple sale w/ deals on latest iPads, MacBooks, iPhone, more

Beats Studio3 with Apple’s W1 chip drop to $215 in various colors (Reg. $280)

Clockwork Synergy offers 9to5Toys readers 20% off its Apple Watch Bands for Father’s Day

Grab a Series 1 Apple Watch at up to $100+ off: 38mm for $149 or 42mm for $179

Save up to 25% when pre-ordering Hyper’s 5 new USB-C hubs for Apple’s MacBooks

Anker’s latest Amazon sale includes its latest speakers, dash cams, Lightning cables, more

Sabrent Mac Accessory sale at Amazon from $4: docks, USB hubs, chargers, more

iTunes launches 4K movie sale from $5, HD movie rentals $1, more!

Pocket Anatomy 2018 for iOS is now down to just $1 (Reg. $5)

MORE NEW DEALS:

VIZIO’s 65-inch 4K Smart UHDTV supports HDR10, streaming services, more: $600 shipped

Amazon 1-day Anker Headphones sale from $30: ZOLO truly wireless, in-ears, more

NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:

Amazon Echo Look leaves invite-only beta period, available for all at $200 shipped

Asus announces new VivoWatch BP sporting blood pressure tracking, 28-day battery, more

V-MODA’s upgraded Codex Edition Crossfade 2 Wireless Headphones, available now

``

Guides

Deals

Deals

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard