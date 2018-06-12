Apple hires former Broadway Video & Viacom executive for its worldwide team

As part of its ever-expanding original video efforts, Apple has hired a former Broadway Video executive. As reported by Variety, Kelly Costello is joining Apple as a business affairs executive, reporting to the company’s head of business affairs for worldwide video, Philip Matthys…

Sylvania HomeKit Light Strip

Prior to joining Apple, Costello was executive vice president of business and legal affairs for Broadway Video, the company founded by Lorne Michaels. In that role, she helped ink deals and agreements for content such as Portlandia and Documentary Now.

Variety reports:

Prior to joining Apple, she was executive vice president of business and legal affairs for Lorne Michaels’ Broadway Video. In that role, she oversaw all aspects business and legal affairs matters as well as deals and agreements for the popular series “Portlandia” and “Documentary Now!,” along with multiple stand-up comedy specials.

Before her tenure at Broadway Video, Costello spent seven years at Viacom, where her roles increased over the years. She ended her time there as VP of business and legal affairs for the Music and Entertainment Group. Her resume also includes serving as the director of network and studio business affairs at NBC Universal Television.

Costello is just one of the many high-profile hires Apple has made for its original video team. The company has also signed a handful of notable series orders, one of the most recent being a half-hour comedy with J.J Abrams and Sara Bareilles serving as executive producers.

Apple is said to be targeting March 2019 for the launch of its original content efforts, so we’ll likely continue to find out more in the lead up to that announcement.

Related Stories:

Subscribe to 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: