Registration now open for free Apple Camp program for kids, new Clips session added

Apple has shared details on this year’s camp program for kids ages 8-12 along with opening registration for the free sessions that start next month. Like last year, there are three tracks to choose from that are made up of three, 90 minute sessions.

Whoosh! Screen Cleaner

Similar to last year’s tracks, kids can choose between Coding with Sphero Robots, Beat Making and Songwriting with GarageBand, and Telling Stories with Clips. Notably, this year Apple will be using its Clips app instead of iMovie for the storytelling track.

Coding with Sphero Robots: In this three-day session for kids ages 8-12, we’ll introduce the fundamentals of coding using Sphero robots. Each day Campers will learn a new coding concept and practice problem-solving skills. They’ll partner up for fun activities to program their Sphero to change colors, create sounds, complete challenges, and more. Then they’ll apply their coding skills to design their own games.

In this three-day session for kids ages 8-12, we’ll introduce the fundamentals of coding using Sphero robots. Each day Campers will learn a new coding concept and practice problem-solving skills. They’ll partner up for fun activities to program their Sphero to change colors, create sounds, complete challenges, and more. Then they’ll apply their coding skills to design their own games. Beat Making and Songwriting with GarageBand: In this three-day session, kids ages 8-12 will discover the magic of beat making and songwriting. They’ll start by exploring basic elements of song structure and how beats create the foundation of a song. Campers will get hands-on as they create music using Touch Instruments, add vocals, and fine-tune their creations with GarageBand on iPad. On day 3, they’ll share their songs with the group.

Telling Stories with Clips: Future filmmakers ages 8-12 will explore the creative process of telling stories using video, photos, and music. Campers will brainstorm and storyboard their ideas. They’ll get hands-on in groups to capture short videos, edit and enhance their shots with fun graphics and filters, and add opening and closing titles in the Clips app on iPad. On the final day, they’ll present their video stories.

The three Apple Camp tracks run from July 9-27. Spots for the free sessions can often go quickly, so sign up as soon as possible to make sure you save a seat for your kids(s).

As for adults, a brand new Today at Apple session focused on developers was just added to prototype app designs, in addition to its new Teacher Tuesdays offerings.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: