Apple Camp registration opening today, new Today at Apple sessions for kids starting this month

Apple is opening registration for its annual Camp program for kids at Apple Stores starting today. Three tracks for kids 8-12 this year include sessions on iMovie, GarageBand, and coding. Apple has also introduced new Today at Apple offerings with new Kids Hour sessions covering robotics, filmmaking, and illustration for ages 6-12.

Apple Camp 2017 starts July 10 and runs through July 28 for free as long as you register ahead of time.

Creating Characters and Composing Music Kids ages 8-12 will create their own stories through drawings and sounds. Campers will start their session by sketching characters and scenes with iPad Pro and Apple Pencil, then they’ll explore the basics for composing a track using GarageBand. They’ll bring their story to life by adding vocals and finishing touches.

Stories in Motion with iMovie Future filmmakers ages 8-12 will explore the creative process of turning their ideas into real movies. In this three-day session, Campers will learn how to brainstorm and storyboard. Then they'll get hands-on with movie-making techniques like learning camera angles and editing with iMovie. On the final day, they'll present their masterpieces.

Coding Games and Programming Robots In this three-day session for kids ages 8-12, we'll introduce programming through interactive play. Kids will learn visual-based coding by solving puzzles with Tynker. Then they'll learn how to program Sphero robots, and even create fun stories starring Sphero as the main character.

You can register here for free before Camp kicks off next month.

Free, hour-long Today at Apple Kids Hour workshops are also available starting this month and cover these topics:

Making Movies Together: This Kids Hour is dedicated to exploring creativity through movie making for both kids and parents. We’ll start with brainstorming ideas. Then kids will practice basic camera techniques and shoot footage using iPad Pro. They’ll finish by creating a professional movie trailer with iMovie. Kids can bring their own iPad or we’ll provide one. Recommended for ages 6-12.

Sphero Maze Challenge: Kids Hour is designed to spark imagination and creativity through fun, hands-on projects. Kids will explore coding with Sphero robots by programming simple movements, loops, and more. Then they'll design a maze and navigate their robot through the obstacles. Kids can bring their own iPad and Sphero Sprk+ robot, or we'll provide them. Recommended for ages 6 to 12.

Draw Your Own Character: Crafted with beautiful colors, shapes, and story, kids will explore how to sketch, color, and design their own characters based on the world of Monument Valley 2. They'll start with drawing basics and work on storytelling skills like storyboarding and developing character. Kids can bring their own iPad Pro and Apple Pencil, or we'll provide them.

You can sign up for upcoming Kids Hour Today at Apple sessions here. For anyone with an iPad and Swift Playgrounds, Apple also recently updated its development learning app to work with other hardware including drones, instruments, and robots. Apple offers sessions for anyone 12 and up for getting started with Swift Playgrounds as well.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news!