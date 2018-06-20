Which 2018 iPhone are you most looking forward to? [Poll]

Earlier this week, a hands-on video made the rounds that offered our closest look yet at the sizing of this year’s new iPhone models. While we’re still at least three months away from Apple’s announcement of its new iPhones, which one are you most excited to see?

Apple is expected to have three new iPhone models coming this year, while there’s also still the possibility of an ‘iPhone SE 2’ of some sort.

First and foremost, reports have indicated that we’ll see a refreshed version of the current 5.8-inch iPhone X. This device is expected to be nearly, if not completely, identical in terms of design, with improvements consisting of internal upgrades such as Apple’s A12 processor.

Perhaps most notably, Apple is planning a 6.4-inch iPhone ‘iPhone X Plus.’ This device is expected to feature an OLED display and be roughly the same size as the current iPhone 8 Plus, with Apple able to pack in more screen size thanks to smaller bezels.

Lastly, we expect to see a more ‘budget-friendly’ iPhone with an iPhone X-like design. This model is likely to pack an LCD display instead of OLED and come in at right around 6-inches. KGI speculated that this iPhone could be priced as low as $550.

Of course, this far in advance, it’s nearly impossible to know which specific 2018 iPhone you plan to purchase – if any of them. However, based on what we do know, it’s fun to speculate about which one piques your interest.

Personally, I’m very excited to learn more about the iPhone X Plus and see it in action. While I love the current iPhone X, as a long-time Plus user prior to this year, I do miss the added screen real estate those models provided. I’m really interested in seeing how the iPhone X Plus feels in the hand and how comfortable it is in comparison to the iPhone X and iPhone 8 Plus.

What about you? Is it the 6-inch LCD model, iPhone X Plus, or the iPhone X 2? Let us know in the poll below and feel free to elaborate and discuss in the comments!

Top image via Martin Hajek

