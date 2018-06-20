These are the latest Apple Pay banks across the US

Apple Pay continues to pick up new banks and credit unions every few weeks — and most recently new countries with Poland and Norway. These are the latest new banks and credit unions added in the US that let you pay with iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and Mac…

United States

Ameristate Bank

Aurora Federal Credit Union

Badlands Federal Credit Union

Brentwood Bank

Celtic Bank

Clear Lake Bank & Trust

Community Credit Union of Lynn

Community First Credit Union (OH)

Dannemora Federal Credit Union

First Bank

First Bank (NC)

First Bank of Baldwin

First Citizens National Bank

First State Bank Anadarko

Grand Bank

Gulf Coast Bank

Gulf Coast Bank and Trust

Health Care Professionals Federal Credit Union

Home State Bank

Hudson River Financial Federal Credit Union

Magnify Credit Union

Nassau Financial Federal Credit Union

North Coast Credit Union

Old Second Bank

Peoples Bank (IA)

Presidio Bank

Riverview Community Bank

Rock Valley Credit Union

South Ottumwa Savings Bank

Texas National Bank

The First National Bank of Allendale

The Geo. D. Warthen Bank

The Peoples Bank

West Gate Bank

