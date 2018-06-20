These are the latest Apple Pay banks across the US

Apple Pay continues to pick up new banks and credit unions every few weeks — and most recently new countries with Poland and Norway. These are the latest new banks and credit unions added in the US that let you pay with iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and Mac…
9to5Mac Happy Hour
United States
- Ameristate Bank
- Aurora Federal Credit Union
- Badlands Federal Credit Union
- Brentwood Bank
- Celtic Bank
- Clear Lake Bank & Trust
- Community Credit Union of Lynn
- Community First Credit Union (OH)
- Dannemora Federal Credit Union
- First Bank
- First Bank (NC)
- First Bank of Baldwin
- First Citizens National Bank
- First State Bank Anadarko
- Grand Bank
- Gulf Coast Bank
- Gulf Coast Bank and Trust
- Health Care Professionals Federal Credit Union
- Home State Bank
- Hudson River Financial Federal Credit Union
- Magnify Credit Union
- Nassau Financial Federal Credit Union
- North Coast Credit Union
- Old Second Bank
- Peoples Bank (IA)
- Presidio Bank
- Riverview Community Bank
- Rock Valley Credit Union
- South Ottumwa Savings Bank
- Texas National Bank
- The First National Bank of Allendale
- The Geo. D. Warthen Bank
- The Peoples Bank
- West Gate Bank
Check out our Apple Pay guide for the latest news.
Related Stories:
- Apple Pay said to be launching soon in the Czech Republic; maybe also Revolut app
- After Poland, Apple Pay launches in Norway, with three banks for now
- Apple holding ‘Lose your wallet’ Apple Pay shopping event w/ exclusive discounts in New York City
Subscribe to 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: