Does your Mac have a different name than you’d like? Follow along for how to quickly change your computer’s name.

Your Mac’s name will show up in a variety of circumstances including when AirDropping files, managing your devices on iCloud like with Find My Mac, and elsewhere. Here’s how to easily change it.

Mac: How to change your computer name

Open System Preferences Click on Sharing Click on the field Computer Name: at the top Highlight the current name and enter a new one Press enter or click anywhere in the window outside of the text field to set the new name

