Mac: How to change your computer name

- Jun. 20th 2018 12:00 am PT

View Comments

Does your Mac have a different name than you’d like? Follow along for how to quickly change your computer’s name.

Whoosh! Screen Cleaner

Your Mac’s name will show up in a variety of circumstances including when AirDropping files, managing your devices on iCloud like with Find My Mac, and elsewhere. Here’s how to easily change it.

Mac: How to change your computer name

  1. Open System Preferences
  2. Click on Sharing
  3. Click on the field Computer Name: at the top
  4. Highlight the current name and enter a new one
  5. Press enter or click anywhere in the window outside of the text field to set the new name

For more help getting the most out of your Apple devices, check out our how to guide as well as the following articles:

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Guides

Mac

Mac

Apple’s Mac lineup consists of both notebook and desktop computers ranging in screen size from 12-inch to 27-inch to headless Macs.
How To

How To

A collection of tutorials from the 9to5Mac team helping you fix and get the most out of your Mac and iOS devices.
macOS

About the Author

Michael Potuck's favorite gear

EarBuddyz

EarBuddyz

Awesome AirPods and EarPods covers that create a snug fit!
Ugreen Apple Watch and iPhone charger

Ugreen Apple Watch and iPhone charger

Included integrated Watch charger and MFi Lighting cable