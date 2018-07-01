Roundup: Everything we know so far about the 6.1-inch LCD iPhone

Last week, we rounded up all of the rumors and speculation about the iPhone X Plus, which Apple is expected to introduce later this year. In addition to that model, the company is also said to have a 6.1-inch LCD iPhone in the works, priced at the opposite end of the spectrum.

Read along as we walk through the latest rumors and speculation about the 6.1-inch iPhone…

Design & Size

The LCD iPhone is expected to fall right in the middle of the iPhone lineup in terms of size, with the 5.8-inch iPhone X below it and the 6.4-inch iPhone X Plus above it.

In terms of dimensions, supply chain schematics claim the LCD iPhone will come in at 150.91 mm by 75.72 mm by 8.47 mm thick. That compares to the iPhone X Plus at 157.53 mm by 77.44 mm by 7.85 mm and the iPhone X at 143.6 mm by 70.9 mm by 7.7 mm thick.

This means the LCD iPhone will be slightly thicker than the iPhone X, but smaller in every dimensions than the iPhone X Plus. In the image below, the LCD iPhone can be seen on the far left side. Here, it appears that the device will have slightly larger bezels than the other iPhone models.

On Apple’s part, this is likely a cost-saving measure as the LCD model is meant to be a way for users to experience the design of the iPhone X, but at a lower cost.

The LCD iPhone will likely feature the same glass back as the other iPhone models, but whether or not it supports wireless charging is unclear at this point. Furthermore, it will feature an aluminum frame, whereas the current iPhone X and upcoming iPhone X Plus tout stainless steel frames.

Display

While there are some minor discrepancies in design, the big difference between the 6.1-inch iPhone and the other models will be the display. While the new iPhone X and iPhone X Plus will feature OLED displays, the 6.1-inch model is expected to feature an LCD display.

According to reliable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the 6.1-inch model will feature a 6.1-inch TFT-LCD display, which is the same technology used on the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus. In terms of resolution, Kuo predicts between 320 and 330 pixels-per-inch. This is lower the 401 PPI touted by the 5.5-inch iPhone 8 Plus.

The difference between OLED and LCD is notable to some, especially if given the opportunity to compare each technology side-by-side. For the average consumer, however, the difference will likely be hard to discern.

There have been conflicting reports as to whether the device will feature a 6-inch display or a 6.1-inch display, but that’s a minor discrepancy that’s likely caused by the notch cutout.

Last but certainly not least, the 6.1-inch LCD iPhone, according to reports, will not feature 3D Touch technology. Menus and features that are accessed by 3D Touch will likely rely on a long-press instead.

Power

Apple partner TSMC recently began mass production of a 7-nanometer processor destined for this year’s iPhone lineup. This processor will likely be touted by Apple as the A12, following the current A11 Bionic.

It’s not explicitly clear, however, if the LCD iPhone will be powered by the A12 processor. It’s possible that Apple will use the last-generation A11 Bionic chip as a cost-saving measure. The A12, however, is expected to be based on a 7-nanometer design, which is faster, smaller, and more efficient than 10-nanometer design used by the A11 Bionic processor.

In terms of RAM, the LCD iPhone is expected to feature 3GB of RAM – much like the current iPhone 8 Plus. This is less than the 4GB of RAM that the iPhone X and iPhone X Plus are expected to feature. Given the lower display resolution, however, the difference in performance will likely be small.

In terms of charging, a recent report indicated that the 2018 iPhones will feature Lightning connectivity, but that Apple will bundle a Lightning to USB-C charging cable in the box, as well as a USB-C wall adapter.

Camera

One area where Apple is widely expected to cut costs, however, is with the camera technology. While the 2018 iPhone X and iPhone X Plus will both pack dual-camera technology for features like Portrait Mode and Portrait Lighting, the LCD variant is expected to include a single camera design.

This means users will miss out on the aforementioned features, as well as things like optical zoom. It’s likely that the LCD iPhone will feature similar camera technology as the iPhone 8, which packs a single 12MP camera and features like optical image stabilization for photos and videos.

Price

By dropping the dual-camera technology, 3D Touch, and an OLED display, Apple will be able to offer the 6.1-inch iPhone at the entry-level side of the market. Most recently, Ming-Chi Kuo predicted that the device will sell for between $600 and $700, though in the past he has noted it could be as cheap as $550.

Release

Just this past week, Kuo said that mass production of the LCD iPhone is more difficult than mass production of the iPhone X Plus and iPhone X. However, despite some earlier concerns, he expects the device to be available in September alongside the two new OLED models.

What do you think of the 6.1-inch LCD iPhone so far? Is it the model you plan to purchase? Let us know down in the comments!

Top image via OnLeaks

