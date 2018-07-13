Plex grid view of live TV guide now available on Apple TV

When Plex launched a live TV guide in the traditional grid format, it did so first on the web, promising that other platforms would be coming later.

It has now made good on that promise, with Apple TV seeing the new feature today …

NordVPN

The company still believes that its Discover view and search are the best ways to see what’s on TV, but it recognized that a lot of people have been wanting an olde-worlde grid view for a long time.

We built the smoothest DVR setup experience in the West to get you up and running with a bespoke program guide in no time. We built a sophisticated, multi-layer recording engine to let you tune in and time shift while ensuring your recordings continue without a hitch. You can even skip commercials. Throughout this process, however, one cry has risen above the rest: “Can you please make a grid view?” (The cry often includes more profanity, but you get the idea.)

Once you have the grid view displayed, click on any show to see more details, and to access the Watch Now and Record buttons.

Grid view will be coming later to Plex’s Mac and iOS apps, and at this rate it looks like we may not have much longer to wait, taking exactly a month between web and Apple TV.

If you’re looking to cut the cord, check out our roundup of our favorite gear and services to help you free yourself from cable services.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: