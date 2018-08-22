Apple rolls out App Store Search Ads to new countries across North America, Europe & Asia

Last month, Apple announced that it was continuing its expansion of App Store Search Ads around the world, and today the platform has gone live in 12 additional countries in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific.

Apple said last month that it would expand its Search Ads Basic platform to additional countries on August 22nd. Search Ads Basic is the counterpart to Search Ads Advanced, and is a far simpler way for developers to launch App Store ad campaigns. Search Ads Basic was initially limited to the United States.

The company confirmed the availability of Search Ads around the globe in a blog post today:

Your app promotion on the App Store can now reach people in 13 countries across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Discover this efficient and easy way to help people find your app at the top of relevant search results on the App Store.

Here are the 13 new countries that support Search Ads, according to Apple:

France, Germany, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Spain, United States, Australia, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, Switzerland, and the U.K

More information about Apple’s Search Ads platform can be found on its website.

