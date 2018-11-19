Snapchat wants more businesses to build AR Lenses, launches Lens Creative Partners program

Snapchat today is making it easier for brands to create AR Lenses designed for the application. The company is launching a new program it calls Lens Creative Partners, which lets business discover certified AR creators to build branded lenses for Snapchat filters.

As noted by Engadget, Snapchat is launching its Lens Creative Partners program with 30 initial creatives, including big-name design agencies, as well as skilled individual Lens designers. Businesses looking to get their name out through Snapchat AR Lenses can then use the Lens Creative Partners program to track down a designer fit for then job, and pay them to create a Lens:

According to Snap, it selected its first 30 creators for their experience developing quality AR. They also completed a rigorous course on Snap’s development process, ad policies and buy models, and other creators hoping to be certified will most likely have to go through the same thing.

Snapchat relies heavily on its AR Lenses, both for general users and advertising. Back in December, the company launched the Lens Studio, which allows anyone to create AR Face Lenses. The Creative Partners program is somewhat of an extension of that effort, allowing businesses to work with and pay designers who have mastered the app.

