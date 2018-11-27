Apple boosting iPhone trade-in credit with up to an extra $100 when picking up a new XR or XS

Apple has been promoting its device trade-in program quite a bit this year after rebranding it as “GiveBack” in April. Now, Apple is giving customers up to an extra $100 on top of normal trade-in values when picking up a new iPhone XS or XR.

Whoosh! Screen Cleaner

Ahead of its iPhone XS and XR event, Apple updated its GiveBack trade-in program to let customers get an instant credit, even with online purchases. In September, Apple offered competitive trade-in values for devices when the 2018 iPhone lineup launched, giving up to $525 for the iPhone X.

Now, after its four-day Black Friday promotion that offered gift cards with the purchase of eligible devices, Apple is incentivizing consumers with older iPhones to upgrade.

On its trade-in landing page, Apple says that for a limited time, it is giving up to $100 extra for trade-ins.

The special trade-in bonus ranges from $25-$100 depending on which model you have. Apple is giving the maximum $100 extra credit to iPhone 6 Plus and 6s/6s Plus owners. That means the total trade-in value for iPhone 6 Plus or 6s is now $200, with a solid $250 for iPhone 6s Plus owners.

Apple doesn’t mention how long the offer will last, so if you’re thinking of upgrading and this extra incentive has made up your mind, don’t hesitate.

Analysts may see this latest promotion as an indication that iPhone sales are indeed weaker than expected. Earlier today, we saw yet another report that Apple has cut orders from its suppliers for iPhone XS and XR.

Since Apple announced it would stop reporting unit sales for iPhones and other products during its last earnings call, analysts will be working harder than ever to offer iPhone sales estimates for the holiday quarter.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: