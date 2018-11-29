Latest Apple Pay promo offers $2 reward when using the Panera Bread app

This week’s Apple Pay promo is all focused on food. Users who are fans of Panera Bread will be happy to know that you’ll be able to get a $2 reward when using the Panera Bread app or the website when placing an order with Apple Pay.

The only real requirement is that you’ll need to use Apple Pay at checkout. You’ll also need to spend at least $10, and the $2 reward will apply to your next purchase. You also must be a MyPanera member to redeem:

Receive $2 off a future order when you place an order of $10 or more, exclusive of taxes and delivery fees, online or in the Panera Bread iOS app using Apple Pay. Offer available from November 29, 2018, through December 5, 2018. Must be a MyPanera member to receive reward. One reward per customer. Reward redeemable at participating U.S. bakery-cafes, online, or in the Panera Bread app. Reward valid for 14 days from date of purchase

Apple does semi-consistent promotions to promote its Apple Pay mobile payment service. Apple Pay is easy to use, secure, and is much faster than fumbling with your wallet or purse.

In the past Apple has offered free credits for TouchTune, 10% off from Under Armour and a $20 Nike voucher.

If you haven’t yet set up Apple Pay, check out our how to.

