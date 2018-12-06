Instapaper for iOS updated for new iPad Pros, shares keyboard shortcut open source library

Instapaper for iOS has been updated with new features and polish on the latest iPhones and iPads. Instapaper version 7.7 includes support for the new displays on the 2018 iPad Pros, keyboard shortcut support, and a true black theme for iPhone X and iPhone XS.

The read-it-later app is now optimized for the new 11-inch display size and updated 12.9-inch display shape, and Smart Keyboard Folio users (and Bluetooth keyboard users alike) can now use a variety of keyboard shortcuts for tasks in the app.

Instapaper highlights these keyboard shortcuts in version 7.7:

▲ and ▼ to navigate through articles in list view, ◀ and ▶ to navigate through articles in grid view

↩ to open article from list

⌘+A to archive an article

⌘+M to move an article

⌘+D to delete an article

⌘+◀ to navigate back

⌘+F to perform a local, title-based search

⌘+⇧+ F to trigger full-text search for Premium users

Esc to leave search

Space and ⇧+space to page up and down in list or from inside article

Instapaper’s developers say supporting keyboard shortcuts in the app required a lot of work, and it’s sharing its work with other developers:

It took a considerable amount of work to get basic navigational support for Smart Keyboards, so we created an open source library called IPShortcut that provides Smart Keyboard shortcuts for table views, collection views, and scroll views.

And finally, Instapaper adds a true black theme designed for the OLED screens on iPhone X, iPhone XS, and iPhone XS Max:

Screens on these devices display black by turning those pixels off on the screen, which is particularly great for reading at night. To get started, just switch to the dark mode theme on one of these devices.

Instapaper for iOS is available on the App Store.

