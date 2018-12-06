Panic updates Prompt SSH client & Coda text editor for iPhone XS Max & new iPad Pro displays

A pair of the most powerful iOS apps has today been updated with notable enhancements. Prompt 2, the popular SSH client from Panic, has added highly anticipated optimization for the iPhone XS Max, as well as the new iPad Pro. Additionally, the powerful text editor from Panic, Coda, has received a similar update.

With today’s updates, Prompt and Coda on the iPhone XS Max now take full advantage of the 6.5-inch OLED display. This ensures you’re not just looking at upscaled content, but rather getting full use out of the device’s larger display.

As for iPad Pro optimization, Prompt and Coda now stretch all the way to the edges on the new 11-inch and 12.9-inch models. There are no more black bars along the top or bottom, making for an uninterrupted window in both apps.

For those unfamiliar, here’s how Panic describes its popular Prompt 2 SSH client:

Welcome to Prompt 2. In the three years since Prompt was released and became a favorite of admins, we’ve been constantly releasing updates, while also taking notes on what significant new features people wished Prompt had. Then, we did almost all of it. Prompt 2 is, simply put, an excellent SSH and TELNET client.

Prompt 2 is available as a $14.99 download on the App Store. Coda is a $24.99 download.

