What features and changes do you want Apple to focus on with the 2019 iPhones? [Poll]

Yesterday, an analyst report from Nomura predicted that Apple’s 2019 iPhones will not feature any physical changes. This comes as the iPhone X design was introduced in 2017 and made its way to the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR.

Do you think this is the right move on Apple’s part? What do you want Apple to focus on with the 2019 iPhones?

The suggestion that the 2019 iPhones won’t feature any design changes comes as Apple is battling reports of slowing iPhone sales. Several notable Apple suppliers have slashed guidance for the holiday quarter, leading to speculation that Apple itself has cut iPhone orders.

When it comes to the 2019 iPhones there are several things on which Apple could focus. Traditionally, Apple almost always focuses on major camera updates. Potential features for 2019 include a response to Google’s popular Night Sight feature, as well as general software enhancements to help the iPhone keep pace with the Pixel devices.

Another possible thing for Apple to focus on is the price of iPhones. One of the most common complaints people have of the latest generation iPhones is that they are getting more and more expensive. Of course, Apple has almost never made a point to focus on lowering prices between each year’s iPhone updates, but it’s possible that could change in 2019 if hardware design stays the same.

Elsewhere, Apple could focus on hardware performance, though one could argue that such improvements are getting harder for the average user to notice in real-world use. Other possible changes include new AR features, software enhancements, design updates, 5G support (though that looks unlikely), Face ID improvements, Apple Pencil support, and more.

Apple going several years with the same general iPhone is certainly not unheard of. Between the iPhone 6 and the iPhone 8, overall design changes were minimal between each year’s revision. What do you think about this strategy? What do you want the 2019 iPhone updates to focus on? Let us know in the poll below (pick up to 3 things) and elaborate down in the comments.

