New Flyover and indoor maps locations now available in Apple Maps

Apple has today added new locations for its Flyover and indooor maps feature. Flyover shows a 3D representation of the specific area, while indoor maps allows users to find the specific location of a shop inside a mall or airport.

While Apple lists these locations on its website (via MacRumors), some aren’t available yet, but will likely be updated with support soon. While some have been available for the past few months, Apple hasn’t updated its list until this point to reflect the change.

Here are the new Flyover locations:

Aix-en-Provence, France

Aizuwakamatsu, Japan

Albuquerque, NM

Cannes, France

Charleston, SC

Cincinnati, OH

Collioure, France

Foxboro, MA

Freeport, Bahamas

Granada, Spain

Gifu, Japan

Greensboro, NC

Hikone, Japan

Himeji, Japan

Infantes, Spain

Izumo, Japan

Izushi, Japan

Joshua Tree National Park

Kahului, HI

Kanazawa, Japan

Kapaa, HI

Key West, FL

Kitakyushu, Japan

Kōya, Japan

Lahaina, HI

Lake Tahoe, CA

Lens, France

Lihue, HI

Matsumoto, Japan

Monaco, France

Nara, Japan

Naha, Japan

Odawara, Japan

Padua, Italy

Preston, England

Queenstown, New Zealand

Reggio Di Calabria, Italy

Remoulins, France

Sakai, Japan

Siracusa, Italy

Takahashi, Japan

Takamatsu, Japan

Tōjinbō, Japan

Toledo, OH

Treviso, Italy

Tsu, Japan

Twelve Apostles

Valladolid, Spain

Wailua, HI

Yokkaichi, Japan

Zaragoza, Spain

In terms of indoor maps, Apple has expanded to the Raleigh-Durham Internationl Airport in North Carolina. The company has also expanded its indoor mapping to a ton of different malls across various countries as well. That list can be found here.

Apple has also confirmed support for speed limit notifications in Canada, which is now officially available in three countries including the UK, United States, and now Canada.

The company has also updated its Transit maps as well, which are now available in Louisiana and Minnesota.

