New Flyover and indoor maps locations now available in Apple Maps

Apple has today added new locations for its Flyover and indooor maps feature. Flyover shows a 3D representation of the specific area, while indoor maps allows users to find the specific location of a shop inside a mall or airport.
While Apple lists these locations on its website (via MacRumors), some aren’t available yet, but will likely be updated with support soon. While some have been available for the past few months, Apple hasn’t updated its list until this point to reflect the change.
Here are the new Flyover locations:
- Aix-en-Provence, France
- Aizuwakamatsu, Japan
- Albuquerque, NM
- Cannes, France
- Charleston, SC
- Cincinnati, OH
- Collioure, France
- Foxboro, MA
- Freeport, Bahamas
- Granada, Spain
- Gifu, Japan
- Greensboro, NC
- Hikone, Japan
- Himeji, Japan
- Infantes, Spain
- Izumo, Japan
- Izushi, Japan
- Joshua Tree National Park
- Kahului, HI
- Kanazawa, Japan
- Kapaa, HI
- Key West, FL
- Kitakyushu, Japan
- Kōya, Japan
- Lahaina, HI
- Lake Tahoe, CA
- Lens, France
- Lihue, HI
- Matsumoto, Japan
- Monaco, France
- Nara, Japan
- Naha, Japan
- Odawara, Japan
- Padua, Italy
- Preston, England
- Queenstown, New Zealand
- Reggio Di Calabria, Italy
- Remoulins, France
- Sakai, Japan
- Siracusa, Italy
- Takahashi, Japan
- Takamatsu, Japan
- Tōjinbō, Japan
- Toledo, OH
- Treviso, Italy
- Tsu, Japan
- Twelve Apostles
- Valladolid, Spain
- Wailua, HI
- Yokkaichi, Japan
- Zaragoza, Spain
In terms of indoor maps, Apple has expanded to the Raleigh-Durham Internationl Airport in North Carolina. The company has also expanded its indoor mapping to a ton of different malls across various countries as well. That list can be found here.
Apple has also confirmed support for speed limit notifications in Canada, which is now officially available in three countries including the UK, United States, and now Canada.
The company has also updated its Transit maps as well, which are now available in Louisiana and Minnesota.
