9to5Mac Happy Hour 208: New iPod touch rumors, competing iPhone 11 renders, leaked Smart Battery Cases debut
This week Benjamin and Zac discuss how Apple’s revenue miss is affecting iPhone prices in China, a new detail about how the battery replacement program affected upgrades, a new AirPower launch rumor, competing iPhone 11 rumors and renders, hope for a future iPod touch, and the debut of the leaked Smart Battery Case for iPhone XR, iPhone XS, and iPhone XS Max.
9to5Mac Happy Hour is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play Music, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Sponsored by Setapp: Setapp, the first subscription service for Mac offering users access to a suite of over 130+ apps for $9.99/month. Sign up for a free trial and enter to win our MacBook Air giveaway below!
Sponsored by Upstart: Hurry to Upstart.com/HAPPYHOUR to find out HOW LOW your Upstart rate is!
Sponsored by Capterra: Visit Capterra.com/HappyHour today and join the millions of people who use Capterra each month.
Hosts:
Topics:
- iPhone prices discounted by up to 20% at Chinese retailers
- Apple replaced 11 million iPhone batteries in 2018, up from its usual of 1-2 million
- AirPower charging mat reportedly enters production after missing 2018 release [update]
- Report: Apple developing new iPod touch, 2019 iPhones could switch to USB-C
- iPhone 11 rumors: 10MP selfie camera, rear camera details, USB-C may not replace Lightning, more
- Renders show another supposed iPhone 11 prototype with smaller notch, sleeker camera bump design
- Apple officially releases Smart Battery cases for iPhone XS/Max/XR with Qi charging support
- ‘AirPower Wireless Charging Mat’ was briefly mentioned in the iPhone XS Battery Case website description
- iPhone XS and XS Max Smart Battery Case contains 10.1Wh battery, 13% larger capacity than previous cases
- iPhone XS Smart Battery Case fits iPhone X, but functionality blocked by iOS [U]
Feedback?
Drop us a line at happyhour@9to5mac.com. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!
Giveaway:
Get a free trial of Setapp’s collection of 130+ Mac apps.
How to Enter: