9to5Mac Happy Hour 208: New iPod touch rumors, competing iPhone 11 renders, leaked Smart Battery Cases debut

- Jan. 16th 2019 7:05 pm PT

0

This week Benjamin and Zac discuss how Apple’s revenue miss is affecting iPhone prices in China, a new detail about how the battery replacement program affected upgrades, a new AirPower launch rumor, competing iPhone 11 rumors and renders, hope for a future iPod touch, and the debut of the leaked Smart Battery Case for iPhone XR, iPhone XS, and iPhone XS Max.

9to5Mac Happy Hour is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneInGoogle Play Music, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.

Sponsored by SetappSetapp, the first subscription service for Mac offering users access to a suite of over 130+ apps for $9.99/month. Sign up for a free trial and enter to win our MacBook Air giveaway below!

Sponsored by UpstartHurry to Upstart.com/HAPPYHOUR to find out HOW LOW your Upstart rate is!

Sponsored by CapterraVisit Capterra.com/HappyHour today and join the millions of people who use Capterra each month.

Hosts:

Topics:

Feedback?

Drop us a line at happyhour@9to5mac.com. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!

Giveaway:

Get a free trial of Setapp’s collection of 130+ Mac apps.

How to Enter:

Guides

9to5Mac Happy Hour

9to5Mac Happy Hour

A weekly podcast discussing the latest in Apple and technology.

9to5Mac Podcast

9to5Mac Podcast

About the Author

Zac Hall's favorite gear

Apple on Amazon

Apple on Amazon
9to5Mac Podcasts

9to5Mac Podcasts