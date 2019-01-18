ING says Apple Pay support in Spain coming soon, but customers skeptical

Apple Pay launched in Spain back in 2016 with Banco Santander, but the rollout to other banks has been rather slow since then …

NordVPN

Notable milestones along the way include CaixaBank in 2017 and bunq in 2018. The list now is reasonably long, but ING España hasn’t yet joined. The bank has now tweeted that it is coming soon.

Customers, however, seem less than impressed.

Coming soon is in 2 years? Welcome to 2014. They’ve been saying ‘soon’ since Apple Pay launched.

One simply tweeted this GIF in response.

The full list of Spanish banks and financial institutions to support Apple Pay today is:

American Express

Banca March

Banco Pichincha

Banco Sabadell

Bankia

Bankinter

Bankintercard

BBVA

boon. by Wirecard

bunq

CaixaBank

Caja Rural (Visa debit and credit cards)

Edenred (Ticket Restaurant cards)

EVO Banco (Visa debit and credit cards)

Grupo Cajamar

Laboral Kutxa

N26

Openbank

Orange Cash

Pibank

Santander

Servicios Financieros Carrefour

Sodexo

Apple Pay in Australia yesterday started allowing users to switch between Visa and eftpos to avoid credit card fees, and in the US it can now be used to fund share trading accounts used by individuals.

Photo: Shutterstock

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: