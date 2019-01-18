ING says Apple Pay support in Spain coming soon, but customers skeptical

Apple Pay launched in Spain back in 2016 with Banco Santander, but the rollout to other banks has been rather slow since then …
Notable milestones along the way include CaixaBank in 2017 and bunq in 2018. The list now is reasonably long, but ING España hasn’t yet joined. The bank has now tweeted that it is coming soon.
Customers, however, seem less than impressed.
Coming soon is in 2 years?
Welcome to 2014.
They’ve been saying ‘soon’ since Apple Pay launched.
One simply tweeted this GIF in response.
— Álex G. Azcona (@AAzconan) January 17, 2019
— Álex G. Azcona (@AAzconan) January 17, 2019
The full list of Spanish banks and financial institutions to support Apple Pay today is:
- American Express
- Banca March
- Banco Pichincha
- Banco Sabadell
- Bankia
- Bankinter
- Bankintercard
- BBVA
- boon. by Wirecard
- bunq
- CaixaBank
- Caja Rural (Visa debit and credit cards)
- Edenred (Ticket Restaurant cards)
- EVO Banco (Visa debit and credit cards)
- Grupo Cajamar
- Laboral Kutxa
- N26
- Openbank
- Orange Cash
- Pibank
- Santander
- Servicios Financieros Carrefour
- Sodexo
Apple Pay in Australia yesterday started allowing users to switch between Visa and eftpos to avoid credit card fees, and in the US it can now be used to fund share trading accounts used by individuals.
