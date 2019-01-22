Twitter to update its dark mode from blue-ish tone to black in future update

Last week, Twitter updated TweetDeck with support for macOS Mojave’s Dark Mode. Now it looks like the company is working on updating its dark mode for the web and iOS and Android apps.

Twitter’s dark mode is called “night mode” and first rolled out back in 2016 for iOS.

According to CEO Jack Dorsey, a future update will bring a true black dark mode to Twitter on the web and its mobile apps. The current night mode uses more of a blue shade and a Twitter user recently requested Twitter update the dark interface to use black (via TechCrunch).

Was just talking about this with @kayvz. Will fix. — jack (@jack) January 20, 2019

Beyond a black dark mode being more in line with other apps, it could help flagship smartphones with OLED screens be a bit more efficient with battery life.

Notably, many users would like to see this as an option rather than a fixed change.

DON'T! Add the black as extra dark mode. I prefer the current dark mode. Like twitterrific & others. Never liked total black dark mode in apps. Make both an option so people can choose themselves 👈 — Rechain (@Rechain) January 22, 2019

The commitment from Dorsey came after he tweeted a comment about a WSJ article titled “Every Gadget and App Should Have a Dark Mode.” The Twitter CEO said “Would be great if there was an OS level switch all apps could use.”

In related Twitter news, the social media platform is running a new limited beta with algorithmically sorted responses and timeline based responses. It also bringing back its tweet client label for iOS, and gave users an easier way to switch to an algorithm-based timeline.

