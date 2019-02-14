9to5Mac Happy Hour 212: Apple spring event, news and video service details, hardware rumor flurry

This week Benjamin and Zac connect the steady stream of new reports on Apple’s upcoming subscription news and video services, including solid rumors of Apple’s next spring event, plus a look at the flood of hardware rumors this week including AirPower, AirPods 2, and much more.
- Apple event hype season begins as sketchy report suggests March 29 launch date for AirPower, AirPods 2 and new iPads
- Apple March event: Subscription news service coming March 25
- WSJ: Apple wants 50% revenue from $10/month News subscription service
- Bloomberg: Apple unveiling video service at star-studded March 25th event
- Apple’s original content video service reportedly launching in April, major video partners for subscription feature not on board yet
- Report: Apple has inked 50% revenue deals with many publishers for News subscription service
- Onleaks: AirPods wireless charging case releasing soon, but AirPods 2 may not launch until fall
- Report: New iPad mini 5 will look the same as iPad mini 4 design, aimed as lower cost product
- 2019 iPhone reported to stick to Lightning port and same 5W USB-A charger in box
- Digitimes: TSMC to manufacture 7nm A13 chip for 2019 iPhone, new iPads and AirPods 2 launching in first half of the year
- Rumor: AirPods 2 coming with specialized grip coating, AirPower launching this spring
