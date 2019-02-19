Apple Pay expands to 40 more banks following Saudi Arabia and Czech Republic launch

We reported overnight that Apple Pay is now live in Saudi Arabia and the Czech Republic, and now there are a handful of new banks in the United States as well. These are all the new banks that now work with Apple Pay, including over 20 more banks in the US and new France entries:
United States
- Arrha Credit Union
- Ascend Federal Credit Union
- BlackRidgeBANK
- Clackamas Federal Credit Union
- Community Bank of Louisiana
- Equishare Credit Union
- Federation Bank
- FNB Bank, Inc
- Hawaiian Tel Federal Credit Union
- Ireland Bank
- Jefferson Parish Employees Federal Credit Union
- Legacy Bank (KS)
- Maspeth Federal Savings Bank
- Memphis City Employees Credit Union
- Mid American Credit Union
- Midland States Bank
- Monroe Telco Federal Credit Union
- Montana Health Federal Credit Union
- Progressive Bank
- SoFi Money
- Southwest National Bank
- St. Pius X Church Federal Credit Union
- The Commercial & Savings Bank
- The Farmers & Merchants Bank
- The First National Bank of Ballinger
- Vantage Bank of Alabama
France
- BNP Paribas
- Hello bank!
Apple has also updated its database with the full list of banks added today in its two new launch countries:
Czech Republic
- Air Bank
- Česká spořitelna
- J&T Banka
- Komerční banka
- MONETA Money Bank
- mBank
- Twisto
Saudi Arabia
- Alinma Bank
- Al Rahji Bank
- Bank Aljazira
- Riyad Bank
- The National Commercial Bank
There have also been new ways added to use Apple Pay recently. The LA Metro rail and bus networkare supporting Apple Pay through the TAP system, and Target is finally rolling out support in stores alongside Taco Bell and other US merchants.
Apple Pay lets you use your existing credit or debit card from your iPhone or Apple Watch to pay securely and privately in stores where contactless payments are accepted. Apple Pay also works in apps from the iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch, and on the web from the iPhone, iPad, and Mac.
If your bank is newly added to the list, you can follow our guide for setting up Apple Pay on your iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and Mac. You can find the full list of supported Apple Pay banks and credit unions around the world here.
