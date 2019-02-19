Apple Pay expands to 40 more banks following Saudi Arabia and Czech Republic launch

We reported overnight that Apple Pay is now live in Saudi Arabia and the Czech Republic, and now there are a handful of new banks in the United States as well. These are all the new banks that now work with Apple Pay, including over 20 more banks in the US and new France entries:

United States

Arrha Credit Union

Ascend Federal Credit Union

BlackRidgeBANK

Clackamas Federal Credit Union

Community Bank of Louisiana

Equishare Credit Union

Federation Bank

FNB Bank, Inc

Hawaiian Tel Federal Credit Union

Ireland Bank

Jefferson Parish Employees Federal Credit Union

Legacy Bank (KS)

Maspeth Federal Savings Bank

Memphis City Employees Credit Union

Mid American Credit Union

Midland States Bank

Monroe Telco Federal Credit Union

Montana Health Federal Credit Union

Progressive Bank

SoFi Money

Southwest National Bank

St. Pius X Church Federal Credit Union

The Commercial & Savings Bank

The Farmers & Merchants Bank

The First National Bank of Ballinger

Vantage Bank of Alabama

France

BNP Paribas

Hello bank!

Apple has also updated its database with the full list of banks added today in its two new launch countries:

Czech Republic

Air Bank

Česká spořitelna

J&T Banka

Komerční banka

MONETA Money Bank

mBank

Twisto

Saudi Arabia

Alinma Bank

Al Rahji Bank

Bank Aljazira

Riyad Bank

The National Commercial Bank

There have also been new ways added to use Apple Pay recently. The LA Metro rail and bus networkare supporting Apple Pay through the TAP system, and Target is finally rolling out support in stores alongside Taco Bell and other US merchants.

Apple Pay lets you use your existing credit or debit card from your iPhone or Apple Watch to pay securely and privately in stores where contactless payments are accepted. Apple Pay also works in apps from the iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch, and on the web from the iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

If your bank is newly added to the list, you can follow our guide for setting up Apple Pay on your iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and Mac. You can find the full list of supported Apple Pay banks and credit unions around the world here.

Subscribe to 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: