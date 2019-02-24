Apple shows off iPhone XR/XS Portrait Mode Depth Control with comical new ‘Alejandro’ ad

Apple today is continuing its ad campaign focusing on the Portrait Mode and Depth Control features on the iPhone XR and XS. The latest ad is called “Alejandro” and focuses on using Depth Control to remove someone from the background of an image.

Today’s ad focuses on a jealous significant other seemingly using Depth Control to remove another person from a Portrait Mode image. Apple touts that Depth Control allows you to blur out people in the background to “get your portraits just right.”

Depth Control on iPhone XS and iPhone XR lets you adjust the depth of field before or after you shoot. So you can blur out whoever’s in the background, to get your portraits just right.

Last week, Apple showcased Depth Control with a comical iPhone XR ad that found a mother asking why her had been “bokeh’d” out of a picture. These recent iPhone XR ads are certainly a new style for Apple, though they do a good job of highlighting the camera features of the iPhone XR and iPhone XS.

Watch the ad below and let us know what you think of it down in the comments.

