Comical iPhone XR ad shows off Portrait Mode Depth Control: ‘Did you bokeh my child?’

- Feb. 15th 2019 12:36 pm PT

Apple has today rolled out a new ad titled “Bokeh’d” focused on the computational bokeh effect found on iPhone 7 Plus and later. With newer iPhone generations, users can adjust the amount of bokeh.

The ad features two mom’s talking about a photo that was taken with the Portrait Mode Depth Control feature on the iPhone XR. One of the mom’s is asking why her son was “bokeh’d” out, referring to the blurring effect used in Portrait mode.

Depth Control on iPhone XS and iPhone XR lets you adjust the bokeh effect on backgrounds before or after you shoot. So you can turn a cute portrait of two kids into a stunning portrait of one kid.

The ad continues on with the two mom’s talking about the feature and using the “bokeh” pun throughout. The ad is pretty hilarious and is worth checking out. Let us know what you think of the ad in the comments below!

Here’s the clip:

