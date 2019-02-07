Apple showcases iPhone XS and iPhone XR Depth Control in latest ad [Video]

Apple today has shared its latest iPhone XS and iPhone XR advertisement. This one focuses on Depth Control, which allows users to “get the perfect amount of blur” when taking a picture.

In the ad, Apple shows the process of taking a Portrait Mode image and subsequently adjusting the depth of field. Depth Control was introduced last year as part of iOS 12 on the iPhone XS and iPhone XR.

Depth Control on iPhone XS and iPhone XR allows you to adjust the depth of field to get the perfect amount of blur. Turning any background into a beautiful backdrop.

The iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR all support Depth Control and Portrait Mode. Even though the iPhone XR lacks a dual-camera setup on the back, Apple is still able to achieve the Portrait Mode look thanks to software enhancements.

Apple earlier this week shared a video with film director Jia Zhangke discussing Smart HDR on the iPhone XS. Zhangke also directed an exclusive Shot on iPhone short film for the Chinese New Year.

Watch the full Depth Control video below and let us know what you think of it down in the comments.

