Last month, Hulu responded to Netflix’s price increase with a pair of price changes of its own. Today, Hulu’s price changes are going into effect, with good news and bad news for current subscribers.

First and foremost, Hulu has officially cut the price of its ad-supported entry-level subscription from $7.99 to $5.99 per month. This plan gets you access to Hulu’s full collection of content, but with ads to make the monthly payment a bit cheaper. Hulu’s ad-free plan stays the same at $11.99, as does the Hulu + Spotify combo at $12.99.

On the other hand, however, Hulu is hiking the price of its Hulu with Live TV plan. Starting today, Hulu with Live TV is increasing from $39.99 per month to $44.99 per month. Hulu has also dropped the price of its DVR and multi-screen viewing add-ons from $14.99 per month to $9.99 per month each. The two can be bundled for $14.98 per month.

In an email sent to current Hulu with Live TV subscribers today, the company says these price changes will ensure it can continue to offer the “best” experience to customers:

These price changes allow us to continue delivering the best live and on-demand TV experience for you. In the last year, we’ve added more live channels, launched new and enhanced features that make viewing even easier, and expanded our full streaming library (which is part of your Hulu + Live TV plan) to more than 85,000 episodes of TV and movies, including award-winning Hulu Originals.

The new prices will be reflected on the first billing cycle as of today for current subscribers, and new customers will sign up at the refreshed prices starting today.

The price adjustments will be reflected during your first billing cycle as of February 26. As always, you have choice and control in how you watch Hulu. Explore all of our plan options and find the one that best fits your unique needs, or to cancel, visit your Account page.

