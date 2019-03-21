Apple begins notifying WWDC 2019 lottery winners ahead of June conference

After opening registration last week, Apple today has started notifying winners of its WWDC 2019 lottery. These winners are now able to purchase a ticket to the event for $1599.

Registration for WWDC 2019 officially closed yesterday, and now the first winners are being notified. Winners are notified via email, so be sure to check your inbox if you entered the WWDC 2019 lottery.

Apple uses a lottery system to address the high demands for WWDC tickets. Those who enter are randomly chosen and given the opportunity to purchase a ticket to the event at the full price of $1599. Apple also offers WWDC scholarships to students, and those winners will be notified later.

For those who won’t be in attendance, Apple provides the official WWDC app for iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV, and 9to5Mac’s Gui Rambo has developed an unofficial WWDC app for Mac as an alternative to viewing sessions through a browser.

Apple generally invites the press to WWDC in May. WWDC 2019 will take place from June 3rd through June 7th at the McEnery Convention Center in San Jose. The event is expected to mark the introduction of iOS 13, watch OS 6, tvOS 13, and macOS 10.15.

Hey, got the confirmation email! See y’all at WWDC! 🥳🥳🥳 — Christian Selig (@ChristianSelig) March 21, 2019

Just got my WWDC Ticket order confirmation email. See everyone at #WWDC19 — Jeffrey Grossman (@Jeffrey903) March 21, 2019

I will be at WWDC this year 😁🙏 — Chris Wade (@cmwdotme) March 21, 2019

