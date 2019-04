John and Gui are joined by special guest Stephen Hackett to go on an epic journey throughout the many eras of Apple history. What major events and products defined each era, how did they move Apple forward, and how do some of them affect Apple even to this day? Fasten your seatbelt and pump up the volume — let’s go for a ride!

Stacktrace by 9to5Mac is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.

https://9to5mac.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/6/2019/04/KVlEDFNfwg_StacktraceEp30.mp3

Links