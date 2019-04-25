What’s the difference between Apple Trade In and Apple GiveBack?

Nothing. There’s no difference between Apple Trade In and Apple GiveBack. Just before Earth Day 2018, Apple rebranded its Trade In program as GiveBack, and around Earth Day 2019, Apple walked back that branding change and is now once again referring to its trade in program as Apple Trade In.

The branding change was instituted in 2018 to attract attention to the trade in program, highlighting how customers can “recycle devices and do something good for the planet through Apple GiveBack”:

“At Apple, we’re constantly working toward smart solutions to address climate change and conserve our planet’s precious resources,” said Lisa Jackson, Apple’s vice president of Environment, Policy and Social Initiatives. “In recognition of Earth Day, we are making it as simple as possible for our customers to recycle devices and do something good for the planet through Apple GiveBack. We’re also thrilled to introduce Daisy to the world, as she represents what’s possible when innovation and conservation meet.”

Presumably, that altruistic branding didn’t resonate too well with consumers, rather indirectly suggesting that Apple’s trade in program wasn’t a good value. That’s despite initiatives that saw Apple offer notably fair trade in values when trading up for a newer iPhone.

Now, though, Apple GiveBack is simply “Apple Trade In”, as reflected on both Apple’s site and brick-and-mortar Apple Store window branding. As was the case with GiveBack, you can trade in your devices for an Apple Store gift card or directly for credit toward a new device.

Trade in your iPhone, iPad, MacBook, and more

If you're looking to trade in an iPhone, iPad, MacBook, or other Apple device, you have lots of options — Apple Trade In/GiveBack is only one of them.

