Where is the power button on iMacs?

- Apr. 30th 2019 12:00 am PT

0

Looking for the power button on your iMac? Read on for where to find the power button on a range of iMac models, and also why it’s best to not use it to shut down your Mac.

While Apple’s modern notebooks automatically power on when you open them, you’ll need to use power button on iMacs to turn them on. However, as we’ll detail below, it’s best to use software shut down your Mac.

Where is the power button on iMacs?

  1. When looking at the front of your iMac, put your finger on the left hand backside of your computer
  2. The power button is located roughly 2-inches in from the far left hand side and 2-inches up from the bottom edge
  3. When looking at an iMac from the rear, you’ll see the power button in the lower right hand corner

power button iMac

Apple notes in a support document, that the best way to shut down your Mac is via  → Shutdown… in the top left corner of the menu bar,  and to use the power button as a last resort. Here’s why:

Just as your Mac follows a startup process after it turns on, it follows a shutdown process before it turns off. That process includes automatically quitting all open apps and logging out of your macOS user account.

If your Mac doesn’t shut down, try Force Quit to close any apps that aren’t responding. If that doesn’t work, press and hold the power button until the Mac turns off.

Keep in mind that when shutting down your Mac with the power button, any unsaved changes in documents will be lost.

For more help getting the most out of your Apple devices, check out our how to guide as well as the following articles:

Withings Body+ Smart Scale

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Guides

How To

How To

A collection of tutorials from the 9to5Mac team helping you fix and get the most out of your Mac and iOS devices.
iMac

iMac

Originally released in 1998, the iMac is Apple's all-in-one desktop computer. The current version (2019 model) offers 21.5" and 27" 4K and 5K displays.

About the Author

Michael Potuck's favorite gear

EarBuddyz

EarBuddyz

Awesome AirPods and EarPods covers that create a snug fit!
Anker 30W USB-C Power Adapter

Anker 30W USB-C Power Adapter

Solid fast charger for iPhone and iPad. Works for MacBooks too.