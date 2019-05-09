Nike Training Club on iOS adds new subscription feature and workout reminders

Nike this week has updated its Training Club app for iOS with a pair of notable enhancements. With this update, there’s new support for workout reminders, as well as a new Nike Training Club Premium subscription service for additional workout programs.

Support for workout reminders in Nike Training Club means that the app will send you notifications “to help you stay motivated.” There’s not a whole lot of granularity here, but it’s nice to see Nike add support for a commonly requested feature.

In addition to workout reminders, Nike Training Club now offers premium workouts and programs. In the Workouts tab of the Training Club app, scroll down to the bottom and you’ll see a new “Get Premium” option. Here, you can choose between a $14.99 monthly plan or a $119.99 annual plan.

Nike Training Club Premium offers new 4-6 week programs led by “Nike Master Trainers,” additional guidance on nutrition and wellness, and more. Unfortunately, one of the biggest drawbacks to Training Club Premium is that the premium workouts are not currently supported on Apple Watch. Nike says, however, that Apple Watch support is coming “soon.”

Here’s the full change log for today’s update:

Reaching your fitness goals just got easier. We’ve partnered with world renowned Nike Master Trainers to deliver their results-focused workouts and programs, straight to you. Subscribe now and get access to: 4-6 Week Programs Led by Nike Master Trainers

Expert Nutrition & Wellness Guidance Including Mindset, Recovery, and Sleep

New Workout Formats Including On-Demand Classes and Whiteboard Workouts for Gym-style Training

Apple Watch support for new NTC Premium Workout formats coming soon. WORKOUT REMINDERS You asked, we listened! Set reminders to help you stay motivated.

And, like any athlete, we’re always focused on improvements to maximize our performance.

Nike Training Club is a free download on the App Store.

