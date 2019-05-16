Apple’s 12-inch MacBook is $400 off, the Elago Charging Hub and official iPhone leather cases are on sale today

Apple’s 12-inch MacBook is $400 off, plus deals on the Elago Charging Hub, and official iPhone leather cases await in this Thursday edition of 9to5Toys Lunch Break. Head below for more deals.

Apple’s 12-inch MacBook is $400 off

B&H and Best Buy are each taking $400 off Apple’s 12-inch MacBook, marking one of the best prices we’ve tracked in 2019. Although Apple is now offering newer models, the ultra-portable design is amongst the best out there for active lifestyles. Features include a 1.2GHz Intel Core m3 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. A Retina display and one USB-C port round out the list of notable specs. Put your savings to work and grab a USB-C hub to expand your I/O. This model has HDMI, USB-A and Ethernet, making it a great way to connect older devices and wired networks.

Elago Charging Hub tries to cure AirPower blues

RIP AirPower. And while there are other options out there if wireless charging is a must, Elago goes a different route with its sleek Charging Hub. Currently $20, this is a low-cost way to organize your nightstand and quickly power up your devices. If you’re toting around an iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods these days, going with an all-in-one charging solution is valuable. Elago’s Charging Hub delivers designated homes for each of those devices and a silicone build to keep your valuables safe from scratches. Those that prefer wireless charging will want to reach for Anker’s PowerWave+ Pad which is currently on sale for $50 and delivers some AirPower vibes.

Amazon discounts official iPhone XS Max Leather Cases

Amazon is currently taking $10 off various first-party leather iPhone XS Max cases from Apple. This marks the best price we’ve tracked on a few different colors, including the lust-worthy saddle brown. Apple’s in-house iPhone XS Max cases offer a sleek European leather finish that develops “a natural patina over time.” Machined aluminum buttons deliver a premium feel, which nicely complements that leather casing.

