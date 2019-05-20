Pandora relaunches Mac app with Modes feature, notifications, more

Use Pandora for streaming music on the Mac? Pandora has relaunched its Mac app with a completely new version that works with the streaming service’s Modes feature and more.

Pandora also highlights keyboard shortcuts for controlling playback and alerts for seeing which songs are now playing:

Keyboard controls that let you play, pause, replay, skip, shuffle, or thumb up/down songs right from your computer keyboard.

On-screen song notifications that graphically display the artists, albums, and song titles for the music that’s currently playing.

App-based controls for our new Pandora Modes feature, which lets you customize the music you hear on your Pandora stations using selectable “modes” including Crowd Faves, Deep Cuts, Newly-Released, Artist Only, and more.

You can also easily view your Pandora collections including previously liked tracks, although the full modern Pandora experience is focused on iOS and Android.

Pandora says a new Windows version of the desktop app is coming soon following the Mac app release. Pandora previously discontinued its standalone Pandora One player before releasing the all-new version today.

Pandora 2.0 for Mac is free to download and ad-supported for free users, including banner ads that change frequently as you navigate around the app and video ads that let you listen to on-demand tracks after viewing short sponsored clips. You can upgrade from $4.99/month to unlock member features and remove ads.

