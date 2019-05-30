Spark for iOS and Mac getting new font style and size options with latest update

- May. 30th 2019 6:00 am PT

Popular mail client, Spark, is seeing an update today that brings enhanced font options for users on both iOS and macOS.

Spark developer, Readdle, announced the update in a press release:

The latest Spark update adds the ability to select your own choice of a font when drafting a new email or response. Pick any one from our all-new collection of fonts available in Spark for Mac and iOS, and give your emails an all new identity.

Spark update for iOS and Mac highlights:

  • Use various font types and sizes in the email composer
  • Set a default font type and size for all your messages. Once you change font settings, Spark will remember and use them for all future emails
  • Apply other formatting options like text color and highlight to new fonts
  • Tweak your signatures with variety of fonts available to match your style

Earlier this year, Spark added support for bulleted and numbered lists, highlighting, and more. This latest update with a rich selection of fonts and font sizes is a great addition to the sharp email client. Read more about this update here.

Spark is a free download from the App Store for both iOS and macOS.

