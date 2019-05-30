Spark for iOS and Mac getting new font style and size options with latest update

Popular mail client, Spark, is seeing an update today that brings enhanced font options for users on both iOS and macOS.
Spark developer, Readdle, announced the update in a press release:
The latest Spark update adds the ability to select your own choice of a font when drafting a new email or response. Pick any one from our all-new collection of fonts available in Spark for Mac and iOS, and give your emails an all new identity.
Spark update for iOS and Mac highlights:
- Use various font types and sizes in the email composer
- Set a default font type and size for all your messages. Once you change font settings, Spark will remember and use them for all future emails
- Apply other formatting options like text color and highlight to new fonts
- Tweak your signatures with variety of fonts available to match your style
Earlier this year, Spark added support for bulleted and numbered lists, highlighting, and more. This latest update with a rich selection of fonts and font sizes is a great addition to the sharp email client. Read more about this update here.
Spark is a free download from the App Store for both iOS and macOS.
