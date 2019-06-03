Here are all the Apple Watch models compatible with watchOS 6

- Jun. 3rd 2019 1:48 pm PT

0

After Apple announced watchOS 6 today at its WWDC keynote, the company has shared what Apple Watch models will be compatible with the newest software. Read on below for the full list.

When Apple released watchOS 5 last year, support was dropped for the original Apple Watch (1st generation, aka Series 0). This time around, watchOS 6 will be supporting all of the same Apple Watch hardware as watchOS 5, meaning even Apple Watch Series 1 users will get to update to the latest software when it’s publicly released.

Apple does note that not all features in watchOS 6 will be available on all Apple Watches that can run the software, however, it doesn’t specify details on that for now.

watchOS 6 will be compatible with Series 1, 2, 3, and 4 and will require an iPhone 6s or later. The iPhone hardware requirement moves up from 5s and later for watchOS 5.

watchOS 6 compatibility

MacStadium Private Cloud for Mac

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Guides

watchOS 6

watchOS 6

watchOS 6 for Apple Watch is expected to be released in the fall of 2019. A developer beta is likely to be released in June at WWDC 2019.

About the Author

Michael Potuck's favorite gear

EarBuddyz

EarBuddyz

Awesome AirPods and EarPods covers that create a snug fit!
Anker 30W USB-C Power Adapter

Anker 30W USB-C Power Adapter

Solid fast charger for iPhone and iPad. Works for MacBooks too.