watchOS 6 includes a sleek new charging animation [Video]

In addition to the new collection of watch faces, Health and Activity improvements, and more, watchOS 6 also includes a sleek new charging animation. Catch it in action below.

Video of the new charging animation was first shared on Twitter by Matt Birchler. Now when you place your Apple Watch on a charger, you’ll see a full green circle that falls nicely into the corner of the Nightstand Mode interface. The one downside to this new animation is that it doesn’t show the percentage of charge immediately like the animation in previous versions of watchOS.

Earlier today, we walked you through all of the new watch faces in watchOS 6, including a new California option, a colorful new Gradient face, and much more. Read our full roundup here.

Here’s the new watchOS 6 charging animation in action:

watchOS 6 is currently only available to developer beta testers. While Apple will release public betas of its other new operating systems later this summer, the company historically does not make watchOS available in public beta form.

Here’s a nifty new charging animation in watchOS 6. pic.twitter.com/EScjFG1K9i — Matt Birchler (@mattbirchler) June 4, 2019

