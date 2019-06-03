Apple releases first developer betas of iOS 13, iPadOS13, watchOS 6, macOS 10.15, and tvOS 13

Apple has just released the first developers betas of iOS 13, iPadOS 13, watchOS 6, macOS 10.15 and tvOS 13. The updates are available through the developer portal, for members of the Apple Developer Program. Currently, the iOS 13 beta must be installed using an IPSW through iTunes, we’ll update the post if a profile is made available.

The new operating systems have been announced on stage at WWDC earlier this morning. Check out 9to5Mac’s other articles for details about each update:

As usual, a good advice is to not install the first developer betas on a personal device, since first betas of major updates tend to be fairly unstable. Last year, the first developer betas of iOS 12 were surprisingly stable, but later betas ended up having major issues.

For people who are not part of the Developer Program, there are the public betas, which will be released in July.

