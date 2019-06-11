TomTom revamps navigation app with offline maps in CarPlay

Last year Apple opened its CarPlay feature up to third-party navigation apps including Google Maps and Waze. Now TomTom has overhauled its iPhone navigation map with CarPlay support including offline maps.

TomTom GO Navigation for iPhone is out this month with improved lane guidance, downloadable maps for navigating without relying on cellular data, and CarPlay support for car receivers that work with Apple’s infotainment feature.

The CarPlay experience includes access to ‘My Places’ locations saved on TomTom’s navigation service, making the TomTom experience easily accessible in any car with CarPlay.

Here’s more from TomTom on the version 2.0 of their navigation app: