TomTom revamps navigation app with offline maps in CarPlay

Last year Apple opened its CarPlay feature up to third-party navigation apps including Google Maps and Waze. Now TomTom has overhauled its iPhone navigation map with CarPlay support including offline maps.
TomTom GO Navigation for iPhone is out this month with improved lane guidance, downloadable maps for navigating without relying on cellular data, and CarPlay support for car receivers that work with Apple’s infotainment feature.
The CarPlay experience includes access to ‘My Places’ locations saved on TomTom’s navigation service, making the TomTom experience easily accessible in any car with CarPlay.
Here’s more from TomTom on the version 2.0 of their navigation app:
TomTom GO Navigation is powered by the company’s freshest maps so drivers can steer clear of blocked roads. It’s the first app with offline maps that can update smaller map attributes like speed limits, road directions and road blocks on a weekly basis. In addition, TomTom offers Maps à la carte, allowing users to add and delete map regions based on their personal driving needs. Maps can be downloaded on a country or regional level based on individual needs, limiting the amount of phone memory used.
TomTom GO Navigation is complete with a whole suite of online services, including new TomTom Online Search and Routing, making it easy to look for a place to drive to. The app also provides TomTom Traffic, an accurate and trusted real-time traffic information service, and TomTom Speed Cameras, helping the driver adhere to speed limits.
TomTom GO Navigation is a free download on the App Store with an in-app subscription to keep service active. Update to version 2.0 and connect your iPhone to a compatible CarPlay receiver to use TomTom navigation on CarPlay.
