Do you find it frustrating when downloads from the web automatically open on your Mac? Follow along for how to turn off this default feature.

If you’re using Safari on your Mac, the default setting for downloads from the web is for them to automatically open. This can be a distracting feature, especially if your workflow includes regularly downloading content from the web.

How to disable your Mac from automatically opening downloads from the web

Open Safari and click Safari in the menu bar Click Preferences… Make sure the General tab at the top is selected Uncheck the box next to Open “safe” file after downloading

Here’s how these steps look:

Under the General tab, look for the box at the bottom of the window and uncheck it.

