The iPhone X was one of the most stunning iPhones to date when it launched, but as time passes, it ages just like any other smartphone. Whether you’re looking to sell your iPhone X to upgrade to the iPhone XS or maybe the iPhone 11, you’ve come to the right place. First, let’s find out how much it’s worth and how to get the most value for your trade-in.

The iPhone X is one of the newer iPhones out there, and it’s known for holding value extraordinarily well compared to the rest of the smartphone market. If you’re smart, you’ll be able to get a decent value — and depending on how much work you want to do, a like-new iPhone X could snag a very pretty penny.

It wouldn’t do much good for us to share and compare exact dollar amounts that various trade-in sites offer in this article (since they’re always changing), but here’s a quick list of trade in sites that can tell how much value your iPhone X currently has. Simply head to their sites to check out how much they’re currently offering:

Among these options for trading in your iPhone X, we recommend trading it in through our very own 9to5Mac trade-in portal where you can get a fair value and cold hard cash in a matter of days. Using our own trade-in portal also supports 9to5Mac and lets us keep doing what we do.

If you want to put in the effort selling your phone yourself, you’ll probably be able to get notably more than any of these trade in programs are able to offer. Selling your iPhone X on eBay, Swappa, Letgo, or Craigslist will almost certainly get you the most money in return for your used goods.

You can read about more options for trading in and selling your iPhone X in our full ultimate guide.