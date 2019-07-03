Stacktrace Podcast 043: “Accidental spelunking”

John builds a hot reloading tool for writing HTML in Swift, Rambo accidentally discovers details on how SwiftUI’s previews work, and Jony Ive goes indie. Also, tips on professional communication, different approaches when it comes to adding analytics to an app, and much more.

